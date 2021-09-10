Bell Bank Man of the Match: Ethan Finlay

On how he characterizes the disappointment in the 4-0 loss to Kansas City…. “Immensely disappointed but if you concede the type of goals we conceded tonight, make the mistakes that we made this evening, at a place like this, then you’re going to get punished. It was a comedy of errors, at time, at the back. Decision making was poor, with and without the ball. The one thing that we said before the game, you come here, you have to take them opportunities that come your way, and we did have some opportunities but we didn’t take them. But you give yourself a mountain to climb when you concede the goals that we did against a team that is really good in possession. I’m afraid it was a really poor night for quite a lot of our players.”
