Bell Bank Man of the Match: Ethan Finlay

By Kacy Kobakof
mnufc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne game at a time, Bell Bank’s MOTM program is helping the MNUFC roster to make a difference in the community by giving to the causes in their hearts. For midfielder Ethan Finlay that means bringing courage, hope and love to the children at Camp CoHoLo. Dedicated to bringing the...

The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City hosted Eastern Conference foe Columbus Crew on Saturday night. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Lions allowed the Crew to get right back into the match in the second half. Fortunately, Júnior Urso decided he really wanted a goal and the win in Exploria Stadium, and scored his third of the season.
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

The Heineken Man of the Match Spotlight: Daryl Dike

The 21 year-old phenom, recovered from a month-long injury layoff, dominated the Columbus Crew in a 3-2 Orlando City victory this past Saturday night, earning Heineken Man of the Match honors in his first start for the Club since July 3. Dike felt his way into the game before scoring...
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH RECAP, pres. by Provident Bank: RBNY Draws 1-1 Against D.C.

The New York Red Bulls drew 1-1 against D.C. United on Saturday night. Five minutes into the match, Dru Yearwood netted his first MLS goal to give New York a 1-1 lead. Close to halftime, Ola Kamara tied things up 1-1 from the penalty spot. In the 70th minute, Harrison...
MLS
Ethan Finlay
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH RECAP, pres. by Provident Bank: Red Bulls Lose 2-1 in Columbus

The New York Red Bulls lost 2-1 in their visit to Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Patryk Klimala netted his fifth goal of the 2021 season to give New York a 1-0 lead. Head Coach Gerhard Struber’s first substitution happened late in the first half as Dru Yearwood came off the field for Caden Clark. Yearwood got the assist in Klimala’s goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mnufc.com

Training Quotes | #SKCvMIN

“We’ve got a few players who are carrying knocks and a few guys who’ve been injured, but hey, that’s par for the course in the game. At this stage in the season, most of the players are carrying a little bit of something. It would have been nice to have a few more days to prepare but that’s the way it is. We know it’s going to be difficult, always is there. Got great amount of respect for Peter [Vermes] and his staff and what they do. I don’t see it being any different than it normally is. We’re going to have to play well to take something from the game.”
SOCCER
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Sporting Kansas City

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.) Going into their game last Saturday, the Loons hoped to make history and take home their first win at Lumen Field. Unfortunately, a goal from João Paulo in the twenty-third minute proved to be the difference and the Loons fell to the Sounders 1-0. Now, the Loons face another tough game on the road in Kansas City. Both teams had Saturday games but found themselves on opposite ends of the scorecard with Kansas City outplaying the Chicago Fire and earning a 2-0 win at home. Both sides will be coming in with quite the incentive to make sure that the game ends in their favor. A win could move SKC to the top of the conference, while taking all three could put MNUFC closer to the top four. With Osvaldo Alonso and Chase Gasper unable to play due to yellow card accumulation and many key attackers still recovering from injuries, it will be up to the men who can suit up to make sure business is taken care of in Kansas.
UFC
mnufc.com

Preview | #SKCvMIN

SKC: 12-5-7 (6-1-5 at home) MIN: 8-7-7 (2-4-5 on the road) Going into their game last Saturday, the Loons hoped to make history and take home their first win at Lumen Field. Unfortunately, a goal from João Paulo in the twenty-third minute proved to be the difference and the Loons fell to the Sounders 1-0. Now, the Loons face another tough game on the road in Kansas City. Both teams had Saturday games but found themselves on opposite ends of the scorecard with Kansas City outplaying the Chicago Fire and earning a 2-0 win at home. Both sides will be coming in with quite the incentive to make sure that the game ends in their favor. A win could move SKC to the top of the conference, while taking all three could put MNUFC closer to the top four. With Osvaldo Alonso and Chase Gasper unable to play due to yellow card accumulation and many key attackers still recovering from injuries, it will be up to the men who can suit up to make sure business is taken care of in Kansas.
MLS
mnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #SKCvMIN

On how he characterizes the disappointment in the 4-0 loss to Kansas City…. “Immensely disappointed but if you concede the type of goals we conceded tonight, make the mistakes that we made this evening, at a place like this, then you’re going to get punished. It was a comedy of errors, at time, at the back. Decision making was poor, with and without the ball. The one thing that we said before the game, you come here, you have to take them opportunities that come your way, and we did have some opportunities but we didn’t take them. But you give yourself a mountain to climb when you concede the goals that we did against a team that is really good in possession. I’m afraid it was a really poor night for quite a lot of our players.”
SPORTS
mnufc.com

Recap | #SKCvMIN

Minnesota United came into their game against Sporting Kansas City hoping for a bit of the mojo that helped them trounce SKC 3-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals last season, but after letting some early chances go begging in front of goal, Minnesota allowed four goals to a Sporting team that looked every bit the part as they climbed to the top spot in the Western Conference with the win.
SOCCER
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. LA Galaxy

Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) After a close loss in Seattle on Saturday, the Loons had to quickly pack up and get ready for another road game on Wednesday against Sporting Kansas City. Despite having a good start with multiple chances in the first five minutes, the task would prove to be too much for the Loons and they fell to SKC 4-0. On the bright side, Robin Lod was able to return to the field and midfielder Joseph Rosales made his official debut for MNUFC. Looking ahead, the Loons will play their third game in seven days on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, but this time they'll be playing at home for the first time in nearly a month. Hopefully, with the help of a home crowd and a few players returning from injury and suspensions, the Loons will be able to come together and get the crucial three points that will be up for grabs.
UFC
mnufc.com

Chase Gasper Signs New Contract

Minnesota United announced today the club has signed defender Chase Gasper to a new four-year contract, starting in 2022. “Arguably, our 2019 draft was as good a draft as anybody has had for years and years. Three guys who we know that can contribute,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “If you look back to when he started for the team, his level of performance has been so consistent. He’s been terrific. I always talk about what people put into the football club, he puts something into this football club every single day. Great attitude, great professional, great teammate. We’re so pleased that another player, who we consider one of our own, has decided to commit as well.”
MLS
mnufc.com

First Touches | #SKCvMIN

· Minnesota United’s last game was a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. · While Seattle’s João Paolo leads the Sounders with eight assists, he only has two goals on the year, both of which came against MNUFC. The first opened the scoring in the season opener and the second was the gamewinner in the most recent game.
MLS
mnufc.com

Patrick Weah Loaned to Sacramento Republic FC

Minnesota United announced today the club will loan forward Patrick Weah to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2021 season. Weah signed with Minnesota United in March, 2021 as the club's second ever homegrown player. He made his professional debut May 1 against Austin FC. Signed at 17 years old, Weah was a product of the former MNUFC Academy and Wayzata High School. Weah was a 2017 Minnesota Soccer State Champion and 2016 runner-up, and he was named as 2017 Minnesota State Player of the Year, 2016 All-State and All-State Tournament Team and 2016 All-Conference. He led Wayzata High School in goals and assists as a freshman and sophomore, and was a leading scorer for the MNUFC Academy.
MLS

