CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KC's SafetyCulture leads $8M Series A round for video analytics platform

By Leslie Collins
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Founded in 2016, the Sydney, Australia, startup with a North American headquarters in Kansas City has grown 500% since March 2020. Now, it's leading an $8 million Series A round for Unleash live, an artificial intelligence video analytics platform.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TechCrunch

Vector.ai’s productivity platform for freight forwarders raises $15M A round led by Bessemer

In November last year, digital freight forwarder Forto raised another $50 million in a round led by Inven Capital. In April this year, Nuvocargo raised $12 million to digitize the freight logistics industry. In May, Zencargo, with a freight-forwarding platform, raised $42 million. In June, freight forwarder sender raised $80 million at a $1 billion+ valuation. In July Freightify landed $2.5 million to make rate management easier for freight forwarders.
INDUSTRY
Milwaukee Business Journal

Madison's DataChat raises $25 million to grow its conversational data analytics platform

Madison data analytics software company DataChat Inc. has raised $25 million in Series A funding, according to a Tuesday announcement. The round was led by Redline Capital Management, which has offices in London and Luxembourg's capital Luxembourg City, and Anthos Capital, which has locations in California and Seattle. The lead investors from DataChat's $4 million seed round — Celesta Capital (formerly WRVI Capital) and Nepenthe Capital — also contributed to the Series A round.
MADISON, WI
martechseries.com

TrueFort Closes $30M Series B Round for Zero Trust Platform that Turns Application Intelligence Against Attackers

Former Wall Street Executives are Disrupting Traditional Infrastructure Approach to Securing Vital Applications and Data. TrueFort, the zero trust application protection company, announced it has closed a $30 million Series B round of financing led by Shasta Ventures with the participation of Canaan and existing investors Evolution Equity Partners, Lytical Ventures and Emerald Development Managers. As part of the financing round, Nitin Chopra, Managing Director at Shasta Ventures, is joining the company’s board of directors. The financing will support hiring across the company, expanded go-to-market activities and multiple R&D initiatives, including offerings that help enterprises better manage their application risk posture.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Leading Canadian e-commerce Platform, ShopperPlus, Announces C$17 million Series-A financing To Amplify Ambitious Growth Plans

Leading Canadian e-commerce platform, ShopperPlus , has successfully raised a C$17 million Series-A financing co-led by Celtic House Asia Partners (CHAP) and the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), with participation from Celtic House Venture Partners and the National Bank of Canada. Individual investors include e-commerce shopping app Wish co-founder, Danny Zhang, and Sequoia China Managing Director, Kevin Pan.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
mobihealthnews.com

British healthcare platform accuRx scores £27.5M in Series B round

London-based healthcare platform accuRx today announced a £27.5 million Series B funding boost. The round was led by Lakestar with participation from British Patient Capital, Latitude VS, Atomico, Trusted Insight and Encore Capital. WHAT IT DOES. Founded in 2016, accuRx’s mission is to bring patients and their healthcare teams together....
HEALTH
Benzinga

Marpipe Secures $8M Series A To Lead 'New Era Of Creative Testing'

Marpipe, a platform automating creative testing workflows for brands and agencies, formally announced the completion of an $8 million Series A funding round led by Stage 2 Capital, with participation from ValueStream Ventures, Commerce Ventures, Ripple Ventures, and Samsung. What Happened: Founded in 2019, Marpipe enables marketers to automate creative...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Study Abroad Platform Leap Raises $ 55 Mn In Series C Round Led By Owl Ventures

Headquartered in San Francisco and Bengaluru, overseas education company Leap, which runs LeapFinance and LeapScholar, on Wednesday announced to have raised $55 million in Series C funding led by Owl Ventures. The round also saw participation from Harvard Management Company, Inc. along with returning investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital...
EDUCATION
therealdeal.com

Real estate sustainability platform Measurabl raises $50M in Series C round

Measurabl, the San Diego firm that says it’s the most widely used ESG platform for real estate, raised $50 million in Series C funding from backers including some of the industry’s biggest companies.. Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group, the real estate services firms Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield, and Lincoln...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series A Round#Australia#Startup#Safetyculture#North American
Entrepreneur

Customer Intelligence Platform Zeotap Raises Additional $11 Mn In Series C Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru and Germany-based Zeotap, the next-gen customer data platform, has announced raising an $11 million extension to its Series C funding round. The extension follows the company raising $42 million in July 2020, which was followed by an initial extension of $18.5 million in November from SignalFire’s Breakout Fund.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DataChat Closes $25M Series A Round to Continue Democratizing Data Analytics

DataChat, Inc., a software company that’s revolutionizing data analytics, today announced the closing of a $25 million Series A funding round led by Redline Capital and Anthos Capital. Celesta Capital (formerly WRVI Capital) and Nepthene Capital, which led the previous $4 million seed funding round, also participated. Marketing Technology News:...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Unleash live Raises $8M in Series A to Scale A.I. Apps for Enterprise Analytics

Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announces an $8 million Series A funding round led by SafetyCulture. “It’s great to see such innovative new thinking in response to old challenges”. Marketing Technology News: Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering.
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Qlik’s Cloud Data Analytics Platform Secures FedRAMP In-Process Designation

The government-focused data analytics platform of Qlik has achieved an “In-Process” designation at the moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. Qlik Cloud Government uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence to analyze data for various applications such as interactive dashboards, reporting and alerting as well as...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Orlando Business Journal

Co-founder to help lead education startup's national rollout, venture capital round

Orlando-based StudyDate LLC allows users to swipe right on the perfect study partners, and Austin Drury is co-leading efforts to expand StudyDate to more students. Drury co-founded the company alongside Shayna Rosen after the pair studied together at the University of Central Florida and aced their class. The company in March kicked off a pilot program with UCF to make the app available to 3,000 hospitality students. Next, StudyDate will pilot with students across the university before expanding nationally.
ORLANDO, FL
ExecutiveBiz

Geospark Analytics Secures NGA Contract for AI-Driven GEOINT Platform

Geospark Analytics has received a potential five-year contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for access to Hyperion, an artificial intelligence-driven open-source global threat intelligence platform and application programming interface. The company said Wednesday NGA will be provided with event automated monitoring and machine learning capabilities to help the agency deliver...
BUSINESS
DFW Community News

VROMO Closes $8m Investment Round To Accelerate Its Global Growth

VROMO, the Ireland based restaurant delivery SaaS business, led by Alan and Brian Hickey, is scaling its global operations with a Series A fundraise. No Such Ventures, the fast-growing Dutch VC offering flexible investments on a per deal basis and representing a group of fifty individual investors, is supporting VROMO’s growth as its Series A VC partner.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Delkos Research Launches a Freemium Version of RAZR, it’s Behaviour Analytics Platform, to the Retail FX Industry

RAZR Lite Empowers FX Brokers to Utilize Analysis in order Optimize Key Performance Indicators. Delkos Research, provider of statistically-powered behavioural analysis models that optimize customer touchpoint strategies, announced the immediate availability of a freemium version of its platform RAZR. The offering helps FX brokers accelerate their digital transformation by providing them behaviour analysis for segmentation, CRM automation, and personalization of customer communication.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Zype Acquires MAZ Systems to Extend Leading Video API and Infrastructure Platform with No-Code TV and Mobile App Publishing Framework

Media and content businesses can deliver and monetize advanced streaming applications with integrated, best-in-class capabilities. Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today announced it has acquired MAZ Systems, a leading OTT app publishing platform for connected TV and mobile devices. With MAZ, Zype adds no-code OTT TV and mobile app automation to help enterprise video publishers create streaming experiences for the billions of people who watch streaming video every day. The combination of the companies brings Zype to more than 80 employees on four continents. The company now supports over 900 video apps and playout channels available to over 2 billion people worldwide.
BUSINESS
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy