KC's SafetyCulture leads $8M Series A round for video analytics platform

Orlando-based StudyDate LLC allows users to swipe right on the perfect study partners, and Austin Drury is co-leading efforts to expand StudyDate to more students. Drury co-founded the company alongside Shayna Rosen after the pair studied together at the University of Central Florida and aced their class. The company in March kicked off a pilot program with UCF to make the app available to 3,000 hospitality students. Next, StudyDate will pilot with students across the university before expanding nationally.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO