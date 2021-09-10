Giants' Saquon Barkley questionable, Evan Engram out vs. Broncos

The New York Giants will finally, officially see the return of running back Saquon Barkley (knee) on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Nearly a year to the day (Sept. 20, 2020) after suffering a torn ACL versus the Chicago Bears, Barkley will step back onto the field in a live, competitive environment. And a pitch count? That might be off the table, too.

Despite being listed as questionable, expect Saquon to be a full-go after getting through practice without a setback.

Meanwhile, tight end Evan Engram (calf) continued his work on the side, but was still ruled out against the Broncos.

The remainder of the Giants’ injury report, including the status of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and tight end Kyle Rudolph, can be found below:

Out: TE Evan Engram (calf)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle)

No designation: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), LB Justin Hilliard (foot), DB Josh Jackson (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), DT Danny Shelton (neck), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring).