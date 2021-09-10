CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Saquon Barkley questionable, Evan Engram out vs. Broncos

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BhpH_0bsRRmo600

The New York Giants will finally, officially see the return of running back Saquon Barkley (knee) on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Nearly a year to the day (Sept. 20, 2020) after suffering a torn ACL versus the Chicago Bears, Barkley will step back onto the field in a live, competitive environment. And a pitch count? That might be off the table, too.

Despite being listed as questionable, expect Saquon to be a full-go after getting through practice without a setback.

Meanwhile, tight end Evan Engram (calf) continued his work on the side, but was still ruled out against the Broncos.

The remainder of the Giants’ injury report, including the status of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and tight end Kyle Rudolph, can be found below:

Out: TE Evan Engram (calf)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle)

No designation: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), LB Justin Hilliard (foot), DB Josh Jackson (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), DT Danny Shelton (neck), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Announce Official Status For RB Saquon Barkley

It’s been nearly a year since Saquon Barkley played in a game for the New York Giants. He’s not officially set to return this weekend for the G-Men, but he has a great chance to suit up against the Denver Broncos. Earlier this Friday, Giants head coach Joe Judge told...
NFL
Digital Collegian

Saquon Barkley named captain for New York Giants

One former Penn State football player received leadership recognition for his NFL team. Saquon Barkley was named a captain for the New York Giants for the 2021 season. Barkley was selected by the Giants with the second-overall pick in the 2018 draft. The running back totaled 31 appearances through three...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Engram: Unlikely to play Week 1

Engram (calf) is a long shot to play in Sunday's season opener against Denver, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Giants aren't quite ready to rule Engram out but seem to be preparing for a Week 1 absence after he injured his calf in the final preseason game. Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Kaden Smith are the other tight ends on New York's 53-man roster, with the former also uncertain for Week 1 as he works his way back from offseason foot surgery. It stands to reason that the team will lean on three-wide formations out of the gate, though the Rudolph acquisition this offseason hinted at a desire to use more multi-TE sets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Engram: Some activity Monday

Engram (calf) was in pads and caught passes prior to Monday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. That's not to say Engram actually will participate in the session, but it's a good sign that he's making progress through the left calf injury that he suffered in the Giants' exhibition finale on Aug. 29. Still, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Engram has a slim chance to suit up for Week 1 against the Broncos, so his status throughout preparation for that game in the coming days will be worthwhile to monitor. If Engram is unable to give it a go Sunday, New York may have to rely on Kyle Rudolph (foot) and Kaden Smith at tight end in the opener.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Denver Broncos#Acl#Cb Adoree Jackson#Wr
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Engram: Won't practice Wednesday

Engram (calf) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. The report adds that the tight end will work with the Giants' training staff while his teammates practice Wednesday, and then his status will be revisited Thursday. At this point, Engram looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's season opener against the Broncos.
NFL
New York Post

Saquon Barkley ‘100 percent’ and on track to play for Giants

The grass was damp and a bit slick from rain the previous night and Thursday morning, but Saquon Barkley was on it and participating in practice, another sign he is on schedule to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Broncos. Barkley’s progress from knee surgery has been slow and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Evan Engram ruled out for Week One

It looks like the Giants are going to have running back Saquon Barkley for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but tight end Evan Engram won’t be making his regular season debut this weekend. Engram hurt his calf in the team’s final preseason game and has been out of practice all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Giants, Panthers, Washington

The Giants hoped they had drafted their bookend tackles of the future in 2020 with No. 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas and third-rounder Matt Peart. Both of them played extensively as rookies, too, but neither hit the ground running. Neither has taken an appreciable step so far in their second season, especially as pass blockers.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Announce Official Decision On TE Evan Engram

The New York Giants have officially announced Evan Engram’s status for this weekend’s opening game. Engram, who’s missed several practices in row with a calf injury, will not play in his team’s season-opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley and several other Giants were limited...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Avoids setbacks in practice

Barkley (knee) avoided any setbacks during Friday's practice, saying afterward that he'll meet with team leaders and the medical staff to make a decision on his availability for Sunday's game against Denver, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Barkley made his comments about two hours after coach Joe Judge had told...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited again Thursday

Barkley (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. After a rainy night and Thursday morning, the grass was somewhat slick at practice, but Barkley was out there, indicating confidence in his surgically repaired right knee. Speaking to the media, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post that he has "a lot of confidence" in Barkley and termed the running back "heathy and 100 percent." That's not to say Barkley will have his typical workload, if active, Sunday against the Broncos, but he should have the greatest share of touches afforded the Giants backfield, if so. Aside from Barkley, Devontae Booker and rookie sixth-rounder Gary Brightwell are the team's other running backs on the 53-man roster.
NFL
Birmingham Star

Only 'setback' would keep Giants RB Saquon Barkley out Sunday

Running back Saquon Barkley is ready to return to the field as the New York Giants entertain the Denver Broncos on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley progressed at a measured pace in the offseason and training camp in his return from a torn ACL sustained in Week 2 last season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saquon Barkley’s Week 1 status vs. Broncos will frustrate fantasy football players

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has been sidelined since September of last year after a devastating ACL injury ended his season prematurely. After a full year of recovery, this superstar player will be back in action, which was music to the ears of many fantasy players. His numbers, especially in the first year of his career, have been fantasy gold and he was, once again, a high draft pick in many fantasy leagues.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy