Here's a look at some of the notable names on the album, in order of their ranks on the latest Hot 100. Right Said Fred's Fred Fairbrass, Richard Fairbrass, No. 1. The Fairbrass brothers are each credited as writers on "Way 2 Sexy," which reworks Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy," a three-week No. 1 in 1992. "Way 2 Sexy" is the third iteration of the song to top the Hot 100, following the original and Taylor Swift's 2017 three-week leader "Look What You Made Me Do," which also interpolates the cheeky composition.

