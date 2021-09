I have always been a loyal user to Matplotlib and Seaborn because of their easiness and convenience in creating beautiful graphs which meet your expectations in conveying ideas. In R, I found a similar package, which is ggplot2. It impresses me with its pretty default options for graphs that help me reduce a lot of time in customizing my visualization and just concentrate on creating the graph that best expresses the message in my data. Another interesting thing about ggplot2 is that it is not difficult to learn once you understand its logic in graph design. In this article today, I will help you get the overview picture of what ggplot2 is about.

