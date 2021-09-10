Congressional Black Caucus To Honor And Celebrate 50 Years At Annual Legislative Conference
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) announced registration is now open for its Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) presented by Toyota. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Congressional Black Caucus, the largest class of the CBCF to date. This year’s ALC theme is “Black Excellence Unparalleled: Pressing Onward in Power,” representing the charge for this year and beyond to uplift, empower, and mobilize Black communities.www.blackenterprise.com
