Congress & Courts

Congressional Black Caucus To Honor And Celebrate 50 Years At Annual Legislative Conference

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) announced registration is now open for its Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) presented by Toyota. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Congressional Black Caucus, the largest class of the CBCF to date. This year’s ALC theme is “Black Excellence Unparalleled: Pressing Onward in Power,” representing the charge for this year and beyond to uplift, empower, and mobilize Black communities.

Black Enterprise

Senate Passes Resolution to Honor First Black National Spelling Bee Finalist Who Was Cheated Out of Possible Victory

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution to honor the nation’s first Black National Spelling Bee finalist. On Thursday, the Senate passed the resolution that would honor MacNolia Cox. In 1936, Cox, just 13-years old, was considered a spelling prodigy with an IQ that was off the charts. Cox was from Akron, Ohio, and became the First Black to qualify as a finalist for the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on the Appointment of Congresswoman Barbara Lee as Representative to the United Nations

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on the appointment of Congresswoman Barbara Lee as U.S. Representative to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Speaker Pelosi recommended Congresswoman Lee for this position. “Congresswoman Barbara Lee has the full confidence of the Congress to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joyce Beatty
Lisa Blunt Rochester
blogforarizona.net

Update: Georgia Criminal Probe Into Trump Election Interference Is Just Gearing Up

CNN reports, Georgia criminal probe into Trump’s attempts to overturn 2020 election quietly moves forward:. Criminal investigators in the state have been quietly conducting interviews, collecting documents and working to build a line of communication with congressional investigators as they aim to build a case against the former President for his alleged attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.
GEORGIA STATE
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

