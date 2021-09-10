Uplift: Mapex Artists’ Community Events Celebrating Diversity

Mapex Drums, in partnership with their artist roster, is proud to announce the launch of the Uplift campaign, creating a platform for Mapex drummers to host fun and educational drumming events in their own communities. Uplift gives Mapex Artists a chance to change lives through drumming in their own home neighborhoods, churches, community centers, and schools. Mapex artists will create unique events in their hometowns which the brand will support with sponsorship, giveaways, promotions, and special drum sets. Every successful drummer started somewhere, and this program allows our artists to give back to that special place that started them on their musical journey.