Baby Garp Fest w/Pawpaw Rod, Petey, Jonny Fritz, TORRES, and More 09/11 in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 10, 2021) — With everything that life has handed us these last two years, we need Garp Fest more than ever before and even with the necessary relocation of the festival from the barn to beautiful and spacious Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island, we're going to have ourselves a good time. We are so very fortunate to be putting on the first ever PawPaw Rod and Petey shows. Both bands are poised to break huge next year and this is your chance to see these Los Angeles phenoms perform for the first time — right here in the Quad Cities. If you're looking for cool kid bragging rights, they're right here!