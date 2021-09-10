25 Lusk’s New Traveler Menus Offer Jaunts Around the World (With Staycation Vibes)
With globe-trotting still an anxious activity amid the pandemic, gastronomic passports are more important than ever. Reinvention and multiplicity are smart moves in times like these. As international travel remains a struggle, menus that tour us around a region are a gift. Enter 25 Lusk’s new Traveler concept, which kicked off September 1 inside the restaurant and will rotate every six months to a new place in the world, while their casual rooftop menu remains.thebolditalic.com
