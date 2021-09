Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM's Jeff Christian discusses what a 'fiat currency' is, and how gold shares the same price-determining characteristics as national currencies. He then discusses the reasons why gold and silver are NOT money under the terms of the U.S. Constitution, on the 234th anniversary of the Constitutional Congress adjourning, explaining the misunderstandings related to Article One, Section Ten, and explaining currency as defined in Article One, Section Eight.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO