What Happened Between Olivia Munn And Justin Timberlake?
With her stunning beauty and undeniable charm, Olivia Munn has left many jaws dropped over her multi-decade career. Initially starring in small roles such as herself in "National Lampoon's Strip Poker," Munn eventually rose to prominence as the host of G4's "Attack of the Show!" from 2006 to 2010. Following her four-year stint on the gaming network, Munn eventually found herself working as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and landed a starring role on HBO's "The Newsroom."www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0