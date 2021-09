Call of Duty: Vanguard will have a FOV or Field of View slider for Multiplayer. While there was no indication of the feature during the multiplayer reveal, Sledgehammer senior development director Adam Iscove tweeted out an image on a PlayStation 5 showing the setting. It is currently unknown if the FOV slider will be available for consoles during the betas for the game, but it will be there at launch. We also do not know as of this writing if PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have access to it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO