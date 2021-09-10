CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Brings Glamour to the Brooklyn Museum

By Miles Pop e
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams has landed in Brooklyn. Opening Friday at the Brooklyn Museum, the exhibition gives visitors a glimpse into the world of the storied French fashion house. Featuring works from those who helmed the label, including Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and current artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri, Designer of Dreams offers a fashion-filled journey through Dior’s history. Inside the museum, the Beaux-Arts Court has been transformed into something out of a storybook, showcasing more than 200 haute couture garments, photographs, videos, sketches, accessories, and more, with some on public display for the first time. The exhibition, which masterfully blends Dior’s artistry and legacy, is on display through February 20, 2022.

