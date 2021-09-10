Leaf Peeping for Newbies | A Beginner’s Guide to Experiencing Fall in New England

Have you always dreamed of visiting New England in the fall? Are you planning a visit but you’re not sure where to begin? When is peak color? Where can you find it? What should you bring on a foliage road trip? There’s a lot to learn in making the most of your New England fall adventure. Every year we publish new posts highlighting different foliage road trip ideas, places to see, things to do, and food to eat along the way, but we rarely step back and put ourselves in the shoes of an honest-to-goodness foliage newbie. So here it is: the complete beginner’s guide to New England fall foliage.