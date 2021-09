Old San Jose bank building to be demolished to make room for office towers. Photo Credit: sanjoseca.gov. Another ambitious plan for a huge new tech campus is moving forward in downtown San Jose after a judge cleared the way for a building on the site to be demolished. The CityView bank building at 199 Park Avenue is highly regarded in the architectural world. The Preservation Action Council claims the building is a prime example of the architectural style known as brutalism, which has a minimalist or utilitarian appearance, and exposed concrete construction with big columns and very few windows. But according to the Mercury News, a judge denied the petition from the group, which was trying to stop the building from being torn down.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO