Bird, Bird, Bird…

September is when fall birds appear. Arrival dates vary by species and family, of course. Many shorebirds, for instance, have already become quite numerous by the time September begins. You can visit tidal wetlands now and see large flocks of sandpipers with smatterings of yellowlegs, willets, plovers and more. Some birds only pass through, like the charming phalaropes that stop by ponds and wetlands to spin around in little circles to stir up food from the substrate. Most ducks, in contrast to the shorebirds, make a more leisurely southward migration and continue to grow in abundance over the course of fall. While many species are now definitely waxing in numbers, some diving ducks like goldeneyes, buffleheads and mergansers won’t reach their peak population until October and November have gone by.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO