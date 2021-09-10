CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird, Bird, Bird…

flamingomag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Florida's Favorite magazine and get the best of the Sunshine State straight to your door (plus some really cool Flamingo swag)!. Around our office we like to joke that “the bird is the word,” because no other publication comes close to capturing the spirit and amplifying the voice of real Florida like Flamingo. Over the past five years, Floridians have shown us that they believe in the power of great Sunshine State storytelling. They crave a beautiful magazine, online and in print, that reflects the talent of our people, the richness of our cultures and the beauty of our landscapes—one that captures the true essence of living an authentic Florida lifestyle.

www.flamingomag.com

The Nature Conservancy

An Introduction to Bird Banding

If you follow bird conservation, you may have heard of mist netting and bird banding. These activities are carried out by avian researchers around the world to collect morphological measurements, noting plumage and molt characteristics, and recording age and sex. Banding is fundamental to ornithological research and provides the basis of monitoring the behaviors and activities of avian communities.
ANIMALS
pittsburghparent.com

Birds, up close and personal

“I’m looking for kids on the taller side,” announces Anna. Specifically, our khaki-clad “tour guide” is looking for a few youngsters to hold up skinny sticks with meatballs on top so that flying birds, presumably carnivores, can swoop down and gobble them up in midflight. I quietly determine that I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
chinookobserver.com

Birding: Merlin: The magical bird app

With my camera, binoculars, and the newest rendition of the Merlin app on my cell phone I sat on the deck to watch and listen for the birds that ventured into my yard for either a meal or a bath! The most recent version of the Merlin bird ID app includes sound ID. I wanted to know whether it was up to the challenge of identifying my welcome and well-known feathered friends, especially by sound.
ANIMALS
Longboat Observer

Bird of the week: Crested caracara

Striking in appearance, crested caracaras are an important, yet increasingly scarce, yearlong resident of Florida dry prairies. These large falcons are opportunistic feeders which eat both carrion (such as vultures), as well as live prey (such as hawks). They are also known to steal food from other species (such as eagles).
ANIMALS
Marin Independent Journal

Here come the birds of fall

September is when fall birds appear. Arrival dates vary by species and family, of course. Many shorebirds, for instance, have already become quite numerous by the time September begins. You can visit tidal wetlands now and see large flocks of sandpipers with smatterings of yellowlegs, willets, plovers and more. Some birds only pass through, like the charming phalaropes that stop by ponds and wetlands to spin around in little circles to stir up food from the substrate. Most ducks, in contrast to the shorebirds, make a more leisurely southward migration and continue to grow in abundance over the course of fall. While many species are now definitely waxing in numbers, some diving ducks like goldeneyes, buffleheads and mergansers won’t reach their peak population until October and November have gone by.
ANIMALS
Wicked Local

The Bird Folks: Feeding hummingbirds

Do they make any hummingbird feeders that actually don’t leak?. Yes, David, There are indeed hummingbird feeders that don’t leak. They’ve been around for at least forty years, and probably longer. Dripping feeders are a thing of the past. Where do you shop for your feeders, a time capsule?. FYI:...
ANIMALS
EurekAlert

Baby birds tune in from egg

Ever wondered why birds are born to peep, chirrup and sing? Surprisingly international avian experts have shown this to be true, literally, after finding fluctuations in bird species’ heartbeat responses to their parents’ calls – from inside the egg. Using non-invasive techniques, a study led by Flinders University’s BirdLab research...
ANIMALS
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Birding Today: Birds provide warnings to birds, animals

Among ornithological specialties, one stands out especially well — behavior. If hawks and owls are hiding in trees when seeking a meal or trying to sleep, the nosy jay or crow will find them. These vagabonds have been likened to warning systems in the bird world, as have been corvidae in general. Their high intelligence makes them think, and with that ability also comes amusement. If any of the corvid family are clustering around a group of trees, they have found something that you’ll soon hear about.
ANIMALS
Elko Daily Free Press

Meet the birds and flowers of Alaska

September 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Lois Ports will give a presentation on a recent trip to Nome, Alaska. This PowerPoint talk will feature photos of the scenery, wildlife, birds and flowers that she and her husband Mark saw on the trip. It will include range maps for the birds that were seen, and she will discuss how many of these birds that breed in the far northern tundra of Alaska migrate through our area in the spring, fall or both. She will also include interesting facts from their life histories. We hope you can join us virtually for this presentation.
ANIMALS
Journal

The early bird gets the… pancakes

NEW ULM — Sunday, the early birds got pancakes and sausages at the New Ulm airport. The annual Lion’s Club Fly-in Breakfast returned to the airfield with a high turnout. Club members believe this was one of the better turnouts in years. In the main hangar, a pancake breakfast was...
NEW ULM, MN
Rappahannock News

Hope on the horizon for local grassland birds

Conservation efforts aim to balance nesting and farming. The Piedmont Grassland Bird Initiative (PGBI), a wildlife conservation project, is coming to the rescue to help Rappahannock farmers put a plan into action to protect grassland bird nestings. “The main objective is to stem the tide of grassland bird loss in...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
chinookobserver.com

Birding: Looking forward to the birds of winter

Most of the summer birds have left. My yard and I await the arrival of the winter visitors. I will welcome them back with clean feeders and fresh water in the bird baths. I have my binoculars, scope, and camera at the ready. Which species will be the first to be sighted? Thinking back, the golden-crowned sparrow might be first or perhaps the white-throated sparrow might make a surprise visit and be the first. It is only an occasional visitor to the Peninsula, so I will have to wait and see!
ANIMALS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Fatter birds fare better

A study done in Europe weighed the bodies of birds that had been killed by predators. These weights were compared with weights taken from birds of the same species captured for banding. For the most part, the birds killed by predators fell within the lightest 20% of the weight measurements by species. The researchers concluded that birds of lighter weight were foraging for food more intensely, thus paying less attention to threats. They also were foraging in habitats that exposed them to more danger, the drive for food overriding usual cautions. Being heavier might slow escape times slightly, the study said, but it is more dangerous to be skinny.
ANIMALS
thebuzzmagazines.com

License to protect birds

The nonprofit Houston Audubon designed and launched a new conservation license plate sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. A committee of 14 local conservation enthusiasts selected the Eastern Meadowlark to feature because this species is in need of conservation action, and the habitat is one that Houston Audubon is committed to restoring. Photographer Alan Murphy provided the photo of an Eastern Meadowlark. Lead sponsors are Heather and Bob Westendarp, and supporting sponsors are Joni Shereda and Brian McKenna and Don Quaintance. Pictured is bird and native plant enthusiast Sarah Flournoy, who serves on Houston Audubon’s board of advisors. To order, visit houstonaudubon.org/licenseplate. See Houston Audubon’s website for details about its upcoming fundraising dinner, the Avian Affair, which takes place Oct. 21 at The Revaire.
HOUSTON, TX
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
ANIMALS

