China

China Is Hedging Its Bets in Myanmar

By Lucas Myers
Foreign Policy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe February coup may be a disaster for China’s interests, and Myanmar’s new military rulers (the Tatmadaw) indeed crave greater autonomy from unwanted Chinese interference, but the two countries will always be neighbors. But one of those neighbors is much larger—and has strategic interests that it will act to protect in the smaller country. Despite the military takeover undoing years of careful outreach to the now-ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) and destabilization spilling over into China’s Yunnan province, Beijing has accommodated itself to the junta while carefully hedging through both public and private pressure to come out on top in Myanmar.

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

