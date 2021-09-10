From TV News Tickers to Homeland: The Ways TV Was Affected By 9/11

"The rush to produce as much September 11 #content as possible this year has an almost frantic undercurrent to it," says Caroline Framke. "For anyone old enough to remember it, the insistence that we Never Forget has haunted us ever since. Now there are countless 9/11 remembrances, tributes, news specials and retrospectives wanting to remind us of the devastation in granular detail, and as someone with a vivid memory of that day, I can’t imagine anything less appealing than spending its 20th anniversary watching a single one. There are docuseries about what happened on the ground (National Geographic’s 9/11: One Day in America) and the infrastructure of the towers themselves (History Channel’s Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center). There are interviews with children of the deceased (PBS’ Generation 9/11), the stunned Bush administration (Apple TV Plus’ 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room), and the former CIA and Afghan officials who became embroiled in the war that continues to this day (Netflix’s Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror). There are even retrospectives on responses from stand-up comedy (Vice TV’s Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11), Broadway (Apple TV Plus’ filmed version of Come From Away), and even college football (ESPN’s Comeback Season — Sports After 9/11). On Sept. 11 proper, more channels than I can name will broadcast coverage for hours on end, just in case anyone might do the unforgivable and overlook which day it is for even a single second." Framke adds: "If recollecting Sept. 11 brings you clarity, knowledge, or even some kind of peace, I wouldn’t dare begrudge you that — even as I question who, exactly, all these specials are even for. When faced with this wall of reflective programming across all networks and platforms, I feel nothing but a bone deep, existential exhaustion that certainly won’t be helped by immersing myself in latent trauma. For me and so many others, there’s just not much to gain from reliving 9/11 through TV beyond déjà vu of the stupefied ache we never want to remember, but can never truly forget."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO