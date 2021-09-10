Briana King Takes Us to Dior's Exhibition Opening at the Brooklyn Museum

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing—the NYFW edition!. Media, celebrities, and tastemakers flocked to The Standard High Line to kick off New York Fashion Week and introduce new styles to Bvlgari’s iconic B.zero1 collection. Hosted by Bvlgari’s Daniel Paltridge, brand ambassadors Eiza Gonzalez, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt reveled in the unrivaled panoramic views of the NYC skyline from Le Bain and The Rooftop. The crowd enjoyed live DJ sets by Paul Sevigny all night, and Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle even took to the stage for a high-energy performance. Among those in attendance were Amelia Gray Hamlin, Dove Cameron, G-Eazy, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Sanders, Barbie Farreria, Jordan Barrett, Maddie Ziegler, Leomie Anderson, Sara Sampaio, La La Anthony, Shanina Shaik, Lori Harvey, Amanda Steele, Amelie Zilber, Chase Finlay, Erica Pelosini, Faouzia, Gigi Gorgeous, Marta Pozzan, Shaun Ross, Law Roach, Bretman Rock, Talita von Furstenberg, Ruby Aldridge, Vanessa Moody, Will Peltz, Zeke Thomas, and more.
Comments / 0