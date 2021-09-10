CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T Stock: Undervalued, with a Value-Unlocking Catalyst

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn current market conditions, it’s unlikely that investors will find several stocks trading at a forward price-to-earnings-ratio below 10. AT&T (NYSE:T) stock is one such name, and has been an under-performer in the last 12 months. However, it seems like a reversal is around the corner. I am bullish on...

www.investing.com

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Pandemic

Don’t let anybody tell you that the stock market is on the verge of a nasty decline. I don’t remember the last time so many pundits were pounding the table on a pullback. It’s been around a year and a half since we suffered an official 10% correction. Nobody knows when the next one will arrive, but at this juncture, it seems like everybody is either bearish or proceeding with cautious optimism after one of the best first halves to a year in quite a while.
STOCKS
investing.com

Why BMO Stock Is up +30% YTD

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) stock is the fourth largest by market cap. So, it has more room to grow. It is a diversified North American bank that provides essential financial services. In fiscal 2020, 58% of its adjusted net income came from Canada and 31% came from the United States. Its four business segments are Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (36% of adjusted net income), U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (24%), Wealth Management (20%), and Capital Markets (20%).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Hot Growth Stock Is Soaring Right Now

The company is securing partners to join its marketplace. This rapidly growing company is also winning in the battle for workers. The company's success is no secret to the market, which has responded by bidding up the stock price. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock has been on fire lately. It's up 32%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

McDonald's and Walmart have proved they can thrive through most selling environments. Their stocks haven't participated in 2021's rally. Their dividend payments will help cushion investors' returns during market pullbacks. There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: Nike, Costco, FedEx

Investors are likely to remain on the sidelines in the coming week amid concerns about surging inflation during a period which is historically weak for equities. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index showed last week that U.S. consumer sentiment rose slightly in early September, but remained close to a near-decade low, while buying conditions deteriorated to their worst since 1980 because of high prices.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now?

The stock market has experienced a phenomenal year, but some people worry a correction is coming. Market downturns are normal, but they can still be alarming. With the right strategy, you can help your investments survive market volatility. Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially during periods of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

New York Community Bancorp acquired Flagstar Bancorp this year and now has branches in nine states as it transitions from a thrift to a commercial bank. The bank is involved in a first-of-its-kind initiative to create a digital-payment process on blockchain. The stock is trading below book value. 2021 has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Diamondback Energy's stock surges after analyst touts new $2 billion buyback plan

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. charged up 4.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas company announced a new $2 billion stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday that the new buyback program was part of the acceleration of its plan to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fourth quarter, given strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, as a time of that the macro backdrop is supportive. Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum said the move is "notable," given the company has beat production and capital expenditure expectations for both the first and second quarters. He also said that the company introduced the concept of future use of variable dividends as a return mechanism, once the expected return on share repurchases is below the company's cost of capital. Deckelbaum reiterated the outperform rating on the stock and the $108 price target, which implies a 35% gain off Thursday's closing price of $80.07. The stock has lost 7.9% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has declined 8.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

AT&T’s CFO discussed the company’s divestment and spin-off plans at a Bank of America conference. AT&T’s overall guidance was identical to its previous forecasts. AT&T’s stock is cheap, but that discount reflects the market’s justifiable lack of confidence in its turnaround plans. AT&T (NYSE:T) has streamlined its business through two...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Good News: This Growth Stock Is a Better Value Right Now

Chewy is now trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.4. Chewy's gross profit margin has expanded from 16.6% in 2016 to 25.5% in 2021. Revenue growth may decelerate as economies are reopening, but the long-run trajectory remains upward. Online pet retailer Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) just became a better value for...
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

These Growth Stocks Could Be Value Opportunities

When we think of value stocks, we don’t typically think of stocks that have risen sharply in price over the past year. Instead, many value investors tend to gravitate towards stocks that have recently fallen in price in order to profit from the price recovery once the business recovers from whatever headwind it is struggling with.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:. Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM: This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Buy-Rated Fintech Stocks to Buy This Month

As more innovative solutions come into play in the financial space, the fintech market could grow exponentially in upcoming months thanks to the increasing preference for digital transactions. So, it could be wise to invest in quality fintech stocks Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and QIWI (QIWI), that are rated a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.Even though concerns related to data security have been dampening the fintech industry’s near-term growth prospects, the industry holds immense upside potential in the long run due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Investors’ optimism in fintech stocks is evident from the Global X FinTech ETF’s (FINX) 5.5% gain over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 0.6% loss.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Dividend Stock

The market is near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean you need to entirely avoid buying stocks. When it comes to dividend stocks, this high-yield name has an incredible record behind it. And its business approach suggests there's more good dividend news to come. The broader market is offering a...
STOCKS

