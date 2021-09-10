CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Man Critically Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ycbte_0bsRMdpM00

A man was critically injured in a crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway during the height of the morning commute.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 in Dix Hills.

Leon Bassene, age 41, of Brentwood, was riding a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle on the westbound Long Island Expressway, just west of exit 51, when he failed to slow for traffic and the motorcycle struck the rear of a 2014 Nissan, Suffolk County Police said.

Bassene was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was admitted in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 39-year-old Central Islip man who was alone in the vehicle was not injured.

The westbound lanes remained closed during the accident investigation until around 9:45 a.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Man critically injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI -- A man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was shot in Flint Monday evening. Flint police responded just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 for a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Davison Road. Officers found a man in his 50s...
FLINT, MI
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead At Long Island Motel

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Long Island motel room.The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Massapequa, said the Nassau County Police.According to detectives, the 40-year-old was found inside a room at the Budget Inn, at 400 Carman Mill Road. He…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Dix#Suffolk County Police#Islip#Traffic Accident
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
York Dispatch Online

26-year-old who was ejected from car and died in I-83 crash identified

The York County Coroner's Office identified a 26-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township. Naifees Giddings-Page died at 9:05 p.m. Monday from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's office. His body was hit by cars after he was ejected when his...
YORK COUNTY, PA
hawaiinewsnow.com

6 people injured, one in critical condition, following overnight crash in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several people were injured in a crash overnight in West Oahu. A total of six people were listed as receiving medical care. Majority were teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 18, with one man being in his 30s, according to Honolulu EMS. At least one person was listed in critical condition, the others were reported to be in serious.
HONOLULU, HI
stgeorgeutah.com

2 critically injured following crash on northbound I-15 through Arizona

ST. GEORGE — The northbound side of Interstate 15 in Arizona was shut down for over three hours Saturday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that left two people in critical condition. While the details of the incident are still being worked out, Sgt. Preston Price of the Arizona Department of...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DWI HEAD-ON CRASH ON SH 105 CRITICALLY INJURES INNOCENT DRIVER

About 9:30 pm Sunday Montgomery County Sheriffs Office started receiving calls for a white 2010 Chevrolet pickup with off-road lights running people off the road on SH 105 East near Duck Creek. DPS units were en-route to the area when another call came in that the vehicle hit a Toyota Tundra almost head-on. NMC Fire arrived on the scene and immediately called for additional manpower and ambulances. According to witnesses, the Chevrolet was westbound on SH 105 running people off the road. After he passed Old Highway 105 the driver went into the eastbound lane striking the Toyota Tundra almost head-on. Firefighters worked to free the driver of the Tundra who had severe chest trauma and severely injured left arm. He was transported to Conroe Regional in critical condition. The driver of the 2010 Chevrolet pickup did not have a driver’s license. He had just purchased the vehicle at a dealership in Conroe four days prior. He is believed to have been impaired. He was transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition. Another pickup traveling eastbound was damaged after flying debris damaged its left fender and headlight. SH 105 was closed for over 2-hours as DPS worked the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CBS Chicago

Woman Killed While Trying To Cross Street As 2 Cars Crash In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman trying to cross the street was killed Thursday night when two cars slammed into each other in Humboldt Park. At 8:06 p.m., the driver of a white Buick sedan headed north on Kedzie Avenue at Chicago Avenue slammed into a black sedan coming into the opposite direction. The woman trying to cross the street was struck and was pronounced dead on scene. The three men in the black sedan were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. The people in the white Buick sedan bailed and fled, police said. There were no further details available late Thursday. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was inveistigating.
CHICAGO, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man in critical condition after crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Howard County Friday. David Moore, 67, of Fayette, was walking against traffic on Lucky Street when he was hit by a vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says, 20-year-old Cayley Hollon was traveling westbound on Lucky Street The post Man in critical condition after crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
WSAW

Cause of car vs. bus crash under investigation, no children injured

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The driver of a car was transported by ambulance to an area hospital after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning near Edgar. The crash happened on Soda Creek Road near Hazel Grouse Lane in the town of Cassel around 7:25 a.m. Seventeen students were...
EDGAR, WI
kduz.com

Eden Valley Man Injured in Crash

(KWLM/Atwater MN-) An Eden Valley man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Atwater Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Departments says at 6:55 a.m. a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Dennis Marquedant was westbound on Highway 12 when he left the road and crashed into an embankment in the ditch east of County Road 4.
ATWATER, MN
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
129K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy