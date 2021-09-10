I tend to agree

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lived here in my early 20’s 1980-1982, it was great. Daughter went to UVA 2007-2011 and we visited frequently from Richmond. Made the empty nest move here in 2014. Still enjoy it, but many times I think the phrase “nice place to visit but wouldn’t want to live there”. The City government is beyond incompetant and the number one priority is high density housing that is clogging up already packed roads. Still love the Hook but looking to move back to Richmond now that my kids have returned from DC and Baltimore.

