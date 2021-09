Do you find business planning complicated? Let Gale Business: Plan Builder walk you through each step in starting, managing, and optimizing a business or non-profit. Develop a business plan that will wow investors & lenders with these free do-it-yourself tools! Learn more by attending a free Gale Business: Plan Builder presentation on Thursday, September 23 at 6:30 PM in the Council Chambers to get hands-on instruction with our laptops or watch it remotely somewhere else with your own computer. For those who have registered to attend virtually, a link to the event will be emailed to you a day before the event. Seating for in-person attendees is limited. To register, go to tcpl.ticketleap.com.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO