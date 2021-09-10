Speaking of "car guys"... question for the rest of y'all. Tires on an AWD

Tires are the most crucial part of your car as they are the only components in the whole car that are in direct contact with the road. This is the only reason why tires need extra care when it comes to being compared to other components of the car. Because when tires are taken care of, it would decrease the number of roadside accidents. Driving is one of the most dangerous things we do in our lives. We rely on four tires with a contact patch the size of our hands to keep us traveling down the road safely. So, keeping our tires in good shape is important!

