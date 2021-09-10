CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 10, 2021

New Jersey reported 2,173 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. State officials say there were 15 deaths from the virus. Over 99 percent of the cases in the Garden State are from the Delta variant. Many local communities will be holding September 11th remembrance events on Saturday. The County of...

Friday, September 10th: Remembering September 11th, 2001

Although Juneau lies across the continent from the epicenter of the September 11th terrorist attacks, a number of Juneau-ites have a direct connection to the events of that day. To name a few: Libby Bakalar, Dorlisa Nazario, Christina Apathy and Dr. Destiny Sargeant. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, the eve...
JUNEAU, AK
Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Congresswoman Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights. To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians....
Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
