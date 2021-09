The BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 4 on a neutral field at Allegiant Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. After an 11-1 record last year and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl, BYU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 0-5 last-season record, Arizona has set their aspirations higher this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO