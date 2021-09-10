CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime SLVHS Educator Rob Lahey Dies

By Christina Wise
Press Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Lorenzo Valley lost a titan of teaching on Sept. 2. Rob Lahey, a beloved math teacher and member of the San Lorenzo Valley community, died of cancer. He was 55 years old. Lahey began his career in education teaching math at SLV Middle School, and the following year...

pressbanner.com

