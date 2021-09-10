CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

I have heard that same thing many times re: AWD but I think it is mostly

By Ronald Mexico Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Just a wives tale although I would check with the dealer first. Per Google: You can only have about a 3/32 tread difference between tires on any AWD or 4×4. The reason is with the different tread depth the tires will rotate at different rates and put un-wanted stress on the AWD drive train that can cause damage to it.Aug 22, 2012.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

Its true. Its why I'll never buy another AWD.

Speaking of "car guys"... question for the rest of y'all. Tires on an AWD -- EAPo 09/10/2021 3:31PM. We were told same thing several yrs ago when wife had her outback -- HoosfanbutGeorge 09/11/2021 07:18AM. So do you rotate tires on AWD same as 2WD? Same frequency and pattern? **...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awd#Tread#Tires#Un
sportswar.com

I've mentioned it a couple of times - mostly kidding - but I really do

Think the staff is invested in showcasing (and by extension, stat padding for) Brennan. Bronco wasn't blowing smoke last summer when he said he wouldn't take any other ACC qb over Armstrong. They play and plan for one game at a time, but I really do think they have longer and bigger aspirations for him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

I think you're right. It has some rotation,. That came out of

I-95 in Richmond has been completely closed due to standing water -- HOOfan_1 09/16/2021 4:02PM. There is a storm out in the Atlantic near NC that is being deemed -- HOOfan_1 09/16/2021 4:20PM. I think you're right. It has some rotation,. That came out of -- hoobedda 09/16/2021 4:32PM. Coming...
RICHMOND, VA
sportswar.com

Okay, I think I get what you're saying

One complaint: can we stop with the fades to the corner of the end zones... -- Blah 09/11/2021 3:15PM. It's unstoppable with a tall receiver providing the QB puts the ball in the -- AcousticHoo 09/11/2021 4:10PM. Didn't Henry score on one of those last week or was that a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
United Nations
pragcap.com

Three Things I Think I Think – Bigly Things Brewing….

Here are some things I think I think. 1) Big Things Brewing. I have some HUGE personal/business news coming down the pipe next week. Tune in next Tuesday for more. 2) Tell Us How You Really Feel About ESG Investing. Here’s a brutal takedown of ESG investing by Aswath Damodaran of NYU. He says he can’t find any good points about ESG. The short summary of Aswath’s article is that no one can dictate what “good” and “bad” is in a free market. I said the same exact thing in a piece here in 2019. My basic view is, your vice is someone else’s virtue. Trying to apply morals to portfolios is extremely subjective and probably counterproductive. You hate guns? Someone else loves guns. Sure, you might feel better not owning guns in your portfolio, but then you’re just interjecting in the market with an active opinion that is likely to result in higher taxes, higher fees, less money for you and therefore a reduced ability to enact change in the real world where it matters most. I always tell people – you wanna enact real change? Buy the total market, don’t interject with your morals, earn higher returns and then take those higher returns and contribute to the causes you believe in. Don’t let other people earn higher returns and dictate who gets those higher contributions.
ECONOMY
sportswar.com

I was having to do it with each commercial break so it wasn’t worth it.

If you have VLC, go to Media>Open Network Stream, paste the URL inside, and -- Hoo TV 09/18/2021 7:12PM. I recently discovered the new radio stream at VirginiaSports.com (link) -- Hoo TV 09/18/2021 6:47PM. I have tried this multiple times and haven't had any luck personally ** -- NewWahooOrder 09/18/2021...
TV & VIDEOS
sportswar.com

It doesn't get any better being almost 70 and watching for 50+ years.

I have to say, it’s strange being 45 and watching VT for 25 years -- OneStarHokie 09/18/2021 10:04PM. It doesn't get any better being almost 70 and watching for 50+ years. ** -- hokeeron1 09/18/2021 10:29PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
TV & VIDEOS
sportswar.com

Done!!! Boats right there to retrieve!

Main chutes open, Dragon about to splash down off FL coast. ** -- PhotoHokieNC 09/18/2021 7:06PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
sportswar.com

No, it’s messed up

Why did the clock run on the 2 pt conversion? Is that a new rule? ** -- NewWahooOrder 09/18/2021 6:49PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
COMPUTERS
sportswar.com

At least it looks full

At least it's not as pathetic as Duke...wasn't 2,000 people there for NW -- hok1eboy 09/18/2021 10:17PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy