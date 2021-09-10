I have heard that same thing many times re: AWD but I think it is mostly

Here are some things I think I think. 1) Big Things Brewing. I have some HUGE personal/business news coming down the pipe next week. Tune in next Tuesday for more. 2) Tell Us How You Really Feel About ESG Investing. Here’s a brutal takedown of ESG investing by Aswath Damodaran of NYU. He says he can’t find any good points about ESG. The short summary of Aswath’s article is that no one can dictate what “good” and “bad” is in a free market. I said the same exact thing in a piece here in 2019. My basic view is, your vice is someone else’s virtue. Trying to apply morals to portfolios is extremely subjective and probably counterproductive. You hate guns? Someone else loves guns. Sure, you might feel better not owning guns in your portfolio, but then you’re just interjecting in the market with an active opinion that is likely to result in higher taxes, higher fees, less money for you and therefore a reduced ability to enact change in the real world where it matters most. I always tell people – you wanna enact real change? Buy the total market, don’t interject with your morals, earn higher returns and then take those higher returns and contribute to the causes you believe in. Don’t let other people earn higher returns and dictate who gets those higher contributions.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO