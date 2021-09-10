Wausau Police Looking for Alleged Shoplifter

AUBURNDALE, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — There won’t be any charges in the school bus death of a six-year-old boy in Wood County. Prosecutors last week said they will not charge the bus driver who hit six-year-old Tyson Hoffman last year and dragged him 250 feet down the road before running him over. The District Attorney said the case is a tragic accident.

