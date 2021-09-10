Wausau Police Looking for Alleged Shoplifter

947jackfm.com
947jackfm.com
More Details Released in Oneida County Garage Explosion
TOWN OF CRESCENT, WI (WSAU) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a garage explosion on Monday. Jared Houg, 34, was killed when items he was assembling to make his own fireworks went off, causing the explosion and fire in his garage.
947jackfm.com
Eye-In-The-Sky to catch speeders
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – If you’ve speeding on Highway 51 or Interstate 39, you could be caught by a specially-equipt State Patrol airplane. The aircraft is using VASCAR technology. It’s a timing device in the plane that can track the speed of objects on the ground below. The plane then radios patrol cars on to initiate traffic stops.
947jackfm.com
No Charges In Wood County School Bus Death
AUBURNDALE, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — There won’t be any charges in the school bus death of a six-year-old boy in Wood County. Prosecutors last week said they will not charge the bus driver who hit six-year-old Tyson Hoffman last year and dragged him 250 feet down the road before running him over. The District Attorney said the case is a tragic accident.
947jackfm.com
Weekend Fire In Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A Saturday night fire damaged several homes in Nekoosa. The fire started in a garage and spread to neighboring houses. WAOW TV reports there were no injuries. Nekoosa fire chief Mike Hartjes said the garage was in close proximity to the homes that were...
947jackfm.com
Financial problems for Marshfield Fire Department
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Marshfield Fire Department is squaring off against City Hall over budget issues. In a memo to City Council and the Police and Fire Commission, Fire Chief Pete Fletty said he was told the department is over $600,000 in debt. While the department is still...
947jackfm.com
New park in downtown Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Mead Witter Foundation has opened a new park along the river bank of downtown Wisconsin Rapids. The park opened last weekend. It is bounded by Grand Avenue, First and Second Avenues and Johnson Street. Overlooking the Wisconsin River, the park is the result...
947jackfm.com
Wisconsin Valley Fair Day 2: Animals arrive, Carly Pearce performs tonight
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce headlines the grandstand Wednesday night at the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau. She’s the female artist of the year from the Country Music Association. Her concert, which is free with fair general admission, begins at 7pm. .38 Special performs Thursday...
947jackfm.com
Opening Day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Workers and vendors put on finishing touches as they prepare for the Wisconsin Valley Fair, which opens on Tuesday. “It’s very busy today, it’s an excited kind of busy,” Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn said. Organizers say the fair offers something...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Economic Development Committee Selects SC Swiderski for Riverlife Development
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee is recommending a local developer for a proposed housing and retail development in the Riverlife area. After a brief closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend the $45 million proposal from SC Swiderski. “This will bring about...
