CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fans of Kenny G, Zamphir and Yo-Yo-Ma are going to have a field day with it

By CT Wahoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Fans of Kenny G, Zamphir and Yo-Yo-Ma are going to have a field day with it ** -- CT Wahoo 09/10/2021 3:41PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
solzyatthemovies.com

Listening to Kenny G – Toronto 2021

Penny Lane is back with her newest documentary, Listening to Kenny G, which goes into why he’s such a polarizing jazz musician. Lane interviews a number of jazz artists and critics in hopes of getting to the bottom of finding out why Kenny G is so polarizing. She makes sure we here from a wide variety of people. You either like him or don’t. And for some, he’s not representative of what real jazz is–sound familiar? But in as much as this documentary is about why he’s so polarizing, Kenny G opens up about his life and how he deals with the criticism. Having already been scarred, he says that the jazz police will no longer rock his world.
MUSIC
hypefresh.co

Moneybagg Yo Went From $750 To $100,000 For A Guest Feature

The more famous an artist becomes, the more money they start charging for a feature. Rapper Moneybagg Yo certainly added a few more zeroes to his feature rate. After the amounting success of his album A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo can now charge any price his heart desires. Recently, the rapper did a before and after post, noting that he used to only charge $750 for guest features. Now that price has increased to $100,000. Clearly, the rapper has come a long way in his career.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Floats Through the Sky in Affirming New ’24’ Video

Kanye West floats above the clouds and encounters his late mother, the namesake of his 10th studio album Donda, via video footage in his uplifting new “24” visual. The Nick Knight-directed video is a continuation of a theme West showcased during his second album listening party in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he “levitated” in the arena. The new visual sees him ascend from the stadium into the sky, where he peacefully floats through the atmosphere as he and the Sunday Service Choir affirm that “Everything gonna be right,” “God’s not finished,” and “We gonna be OK” on the assuring, church organ-buoyed track. As West serenely moves about through the sun-kissed clouds, video footage of a smiling Donda greets him. The clip follows his previously released video for LP song “Come to Life,” which featured footage from his Chicago album listening event at Soldier Field. Donda, which arrived late last month, earned the biggest first-week debut of the year on Rolling Stone‘s 200 Albums chart and all 27 Donda tracks reached the RS 100 when it arrived, with West’s new songs accounting for half of the Top 10 its debut week.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Kenny G
themusicuniverse.com

Ice Cube, Ne-Yo & Too Short pay homage to Raiders

Ice Cube, NE-YO and Too $hort have teamed for “Raider Colors” featuring Rayven Justice and DJ Nina 9.” The new track is a celebratory sports anthem that pays homage to the Raiders’ NFL organization that moved to Las Vegas following stints in Oakland and Los Angeles. With the 2021 NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Ct Wahoo 09 10 2021
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

BIG30 Locks In With Moneybgg Yo & Big Homiie G On "Red Key"

It's been a long time coming but finally, BIG30 blessed us with a brand new body of work this week. The Memphis rapper has been one of the most promising new acts in the rap game this year, alongside Pooh Shiesty. Their come up together has been an exciting sight to see but with Pooh Shiesty behind bars, Big30 is holding it down in his absence.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
opelikaobserver.com

Kenny G Concert Rescheduled for March 2022

CONTRIBUTED BY THE JAY AND SUSIE GOGUE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER. The Kenny G performance previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Kenny G has issued the following statement regarding the postponement of his tour dates:. “Because of the evolving...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Too $hort, Ice Cube, Ne-Yo Ft. DJ Nina 9, Rayven Justice “Raider Colors”

With the new NFL season already underway, Too $hort, Ice Cube, and Ne-Yo put on for the black and silver on their new single “Raider Colors” featuring DJ Nina 9 and Rayven Justice. In ode to their team, the Oakland OG, L.A. veteran, and Vegas singer pay homage and pledge...
NFL
Complex

Moneybagg Yo Reflects On Going From $750 Per Feature to $100K

Moneybagg Yo has one of the best performing albums of the year with A Gangsta’s Pain, so it makes sense the Memphis rapper’s feature rate has gone up considerably. In a recent post to his Instagram Story, Moneybagg Yo reflected on going from charging just $750 for a guest feature from him, to over $100k. He shared a screenshot of an old DM conversation between his manager and another rapper who asked for a verse. “How much Moneybagg Yo charge for feature?” the rapper wrote. “He want 750 tryna talk em down 4 ya,” Moneybagg’s manager replied, before revealing that he’d also accept $550 for the verse.
MUSIC
sportswar.com

Yo Littleton...

Sorry can’t advise on that altho some cousins went to that school. HOWEVER, any thoughts on very best Hokie bars in Denver? 😂 I need to see 2nd 1/2 of our Domer game there. Thanks and good luck. HG.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy