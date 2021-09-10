CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar seeking ideas for “Crazy Lowcountry Signature Creation”

By Tim Renaud
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A milkshake bar that boasts its over-the-top creations announced plans to set up shop in the Lowcountry earlier this year. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has locations in both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach and features fully loaded shakes and sundaes. They’ll open a new location in Mount Pleasant next month, but the exact spot has not yet been announced.

Comments / 0

