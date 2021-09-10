How the ‘Path out of the Pandemic’ plan impacts local industries

A panel of leading US medical experts advising the government voted in favor of authorizing boosters of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid. The same committee however rejected an initial proposal, submitted by Pfizer and backed by President Joe Biden's administration, to fully approve boosters to everyone aged 16 and over. The decisions came after a day-long meeting full of data presentations and at times charged debate that was convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tens of millions of Americans will soon be eligible for a third shot. "I think this should demonstrate to the public that the members of this committee are independent of the FDA, and that in fact we do bring our voices to the table," said Archana Chatterjee, dean of Chicago Medical School.

