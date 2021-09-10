Br.smaller Cos. Share News (BSV)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Proton Motor Power Systems PLC - Munich-based producer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems - Loss, before embedded derivatives, in six months to June 30 narrows to GBP1.2 million from GBP10.3 million a year before. Revenue fell to GBP922,000 from GBP1.1 million. Operating loss widens to GBP3.9 million from GBP2.8 million, as administrative expenses rises to GBP4.2 million from GBP3.2 million. Chair Helmut Gierse says: "Proton Motor has made further progress in the first half of this year in developing its strategic partnerships with some large customers and building its sales pipeline." Adds: "Despite the Covid-19 backdrop, a further strengthening of industry and consumer demand for alternative sources of energy continues, supported by various governments' strategies towards the 'hydrogen economy'."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO