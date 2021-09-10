Br.smaller Cos. Share News (BSV)
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Katoro Gold PLC - exploration and development company - Reports a swing to a pretax loss of GBP771,791 in the six months to the end of June compared to a pretax profit of GBP364,743 reported in the first half of 2020. A year ago, the profit came from a disposal of a subsidiary for GBP815,691. Katoro says it is currently in the processes of compiling a comprehensive funding package in accordance with the Blyvoor joint venture that will allow the construction, commissioning and operation of a mining and processing facility in South Africa.www.lse.co.uk
