Financial Reports

Br.smaller Cos. Share News (BSV)

 8 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Katoro Gold PLC - exploration and development company - Reports a swing to a pretax loss of GBP771,791 in the six months to the end of June compared to a pretax profit of GBP364,743 reported in the first half of 2020. A year ago, the profit came from a disposal of a subsidiary for GBP815,691. Katoro says it is currently in the processes of compiling a comprehensive funding package in accordance with the Blyvoor joint venture that will allow the construction, commissioning and operation of a mining and processing facility in South Africa.

Share Price Information for Union Jack (UJO)

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
IN BRIEF: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust prices subscription offer

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - investment firm based in London - In conjunction with Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC, is looking to raise GBP25 million through an offer for subscription, with the discretion to use an over-allotments facility of up to GBP12.5 million each. Current stock price: 83.50 pence. Year-to-date...
IN BRIEF: Gowin New Energy extends repayment date for loans

Gowin New Energy Group Ltd - lighting products retailer - Extends repayment date of its loan agreements with four separate shareholders. For Shu Hsiang Wu, repayment date has been extended to November 6, 2022, Cheng-Fng Tsai's loan to November 2, 2022, Chien-Ming Cheng to November 3, 2022 and Chih-Feng Chao to October 29, 2022.
Dunedin Ent.it. Share News (DNE)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co PLC - invests in equities and equity-related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan - For the six months ended June 30, net asset value total return is 5.8%, ahead of the reference index, the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan index which returned 5.7%. At the end of June, net asset value per share rose 31% to 499.72 pence from 380.43p the same date a year prior.
Physiomics Share News

IN BRIEF: Physiomics recruits first patient for Partner study. TRADING UPDATES: Arkle spots gold; SDCL seals USD177 million buy. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Arkle finds gold; Staffline raises cash. (Sharecast News) - Oncology drug development consultancy Physiomics said on Friday that it has been awarded two further contracts by existing...
IN BRIEF: Novacyt to lose revenue, book extra costs on DHSC dispute

Novacyt SA - Surrey-based biotechnology group focused on clinical diagnostics - Announces proposed accounting treatment of ongoing DHSC dispute on its interim results, which can effect the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin for 2021. While the DHSC remains unsolved, the company will not recognise GBP40.8 million in...
Seed Innov Share News (SEED)

IN BRIEF: Seed Innovations investee Inveniam buys Factom assets. TRADING UPDATES: Victoria growth continues; Renew to beat consensus. TRADING UPDATES: Power Metal hits "bullseye"; Instem makes acquisition. 1 Sep 21 19:34. TRADING UPDATES: Chrysalis backs InfoSum; Argo Blockchain goes green. 17 Aug 21 15:39. (Sharecast News) - Medical cannabis investment...
IN BRIEF: Biffa CEO Topham and Chief Financial Officer Pike sell stock

Biffa PLC - High Wycombe, England-based waste management company - Chief Executive Officer Michael Topham sells 125,000 shares, at a price of GBP3.83 each, totalling GBP478,750 on Wednesday. In addition, wife Victoria Topham has sold the same amount of shares for the same price, meaning the Tophams have sold GBP957,500...
IN BRIEF: Seed Innovations investee Inveniam buys Factom assets

Seed Innovations Ltd - investor with focus on medical cannabis - Notes that investee Inveniam Capital Partners Inc has completed the acquisition of Factom Inc's assets. Inveniam will settle all of Factom's creditor obligations and will to Factom shareholders a fixed number of Inveniam preferred shares. This investment is expected to to have a value of GBP250,000 for Seed.
Afc Energy Share News

IN BRIEF: AFC Energy partners with Urban-Air to supply fuel cells. AFC Energy delivers hydrogen fuel cell system for ABB pact. TRADING UPDATES: Marlowe turns to loss; AFC Energy sees maiden revenue. (Sharecast News) - The spouse of AFC Energy's chairman, Gary Bullard, picked up some shares in the hydrogen...
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Keystone duo bank GBP5 million; Circassia team buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Keystone Law Group PLC - London-based law firm - Finance Director Ashley Miller sells 45,000 shares, while Director of Operations & Compliance William...
TRADING UPDATES: JPMorgan Mid Cap outperforms; Live Co loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Proton Motor Power Systems PLC - Munich-based producer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems - Loss, before embedded derivatives, in six months to June 30 narrows to GBP1.2 million from GBP10.3 million a year before. Revenue fell to GBP922,000 from GBP1.1 million. Operating loss widens to GBP3.9 million from GBP2.8 million, as administrative expenses rises to GBP4.2 million from GBP3.2 million. Chair Helmut Gierse says: "Proton Motor has made further progress in the first half of this year in developing its strategic partnerships with some large customers and building its sales pipeline." Adds: "Despite the Covid-19 backdrop, a further strengthening of industry and consumer demand for alternative sources of energy continues, supported by various governments' strategies towards the 'hydrogen economy'."
IN BRIEF: Hawkwing expects to conclude loan agreement to IFG shortly

Hawkwing PLC - cash shell - Says it is making good progress with an agreement to provide Internet Fusion Group Ltd with a secured loan for the purpose of financing two proposed acquisitions - Target A, an outdoor lifestyle brand, and Target B, an online retailer of fashion accessories and to cover the transaction costs of the acquisitions.
IN BRIEF: Tungsten Corp inks deal to provide supply chain financing

Tungsten Corp PLC - London-based electronic invoices and purchase orders - Signs contract to provide supply chain financing for an unnamed existing customer, which deals in consumer-packaged goods. "The Covid-19 pandemic has presented significant challenges for the global supply chain. Business continuity and resilience is more important than ever before,...
IN BRIEF: Brooks Macdonald funds end year at record; ups dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC - London-based investment manager - Funds under management end June 30 at GBP16.46 billion, up from GBP13.69 billion at the same point a year before. Negative organic net new business took GBP275 million off group FuM, but Brooks added GBP882 million from acquisitions and a further GBP2.17 billion from investment performance. Annual pretax profit jumps to GBP25.1 million from GBP10.0 million, with revenue up 8.8% to GBP118.2 million from GBP108.6 million. Declares total dividend of 63.0 pence, up 19% from 53.0p year before.
Member Info for Stonewood

Think this investment will be great value soon the 100k plus the warrants they can exercise all in the feb 21 RNS as below. The Board of Sabien, is pleased to announce that it has invested £100,000 in Aeristech Limited ("Aeristech"), a leading UK-based manufacturer of power-dense compressors used within hydrogen fuel cells. The investment is being funded by Sabien's existing resources as part of a £5.1 million pre-IPO funding round completed by Aeristech.
Fair Oaks Inc21 Share News (FAIR)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Afentra PLC - upstream operator in Africa with carried interest in Odewayne block onshore southwestern Somaliland - Sees pretax loss in six months to June 30 widen to USD2.4 million from USD866,000 a year ago. Administrative costs more than double to USD2.5 million from USD1.1 million. "2021 has been an eventful period during which we have established Afentra plc and set the company on an exciting strategic path. The market drivers for the energy transition across Africa are presenting a wide range of compelling opportunities and we believe that our proven operating track record, focused ESG agenda, strong balance sheet and supportive shareholder base put us in a unique position to capitalise on these opportunities," says company. In March 2021 the Company shifted focus to support a responsible energy transition in Africa by establishing itself as a credible partner for divesting international oil companies and host governments. The company is specifically targeting producing assets and discovered resources in Africa.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

