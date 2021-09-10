CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare Interview With Now Senator Joe Griffo, on Sept. 11th in NYC During 911 Attack

By Bill Keeler
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long before Joe Griffo was a New York State Senator, he was Mayor of Rome, NY and during the September 11th attack on the World Trade Center, he was in New York City on city business. "We were there for a bonding meeting for the city," Griffo told WIBX's Bill...

wibx950.com

