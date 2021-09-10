Ellen Noël joins Smithsonian’s National Youth Summit on Gender Equity
The Ellen Noël Art Museum will participate in the “National Youth Summit on Gender Equity,” an online outreach program organized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in partnership with Smithsonian Affiliations, from Sept. 21 through Oct. 12. Designed for middle and high school students across the country, this year’s topic will allow youth to examine gender equity and efforts to fight against gender bias.www.oaoa.com
