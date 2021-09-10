Ellen Noël joins Smithsonian’s National Youth Summit on Gender Equity

Wittenberg University will join the nation in observing the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. On Saturday, Sept. 11, The Rev. Anders S. Tune, David and Carol Matevia Endowed University pastor, will conduct a brief ceremony at 8:30 a.m. consisting of a reading and a moment of silence followed by the tolling of the Myers Bell at 8:46 a.m. – the time when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The bell will toll for five minutes in sync with other bells from area churches around Springfield. Houses of worship around the nation have been encouraged to toll their bells at that time. Wittenberg’s ceremony will take place outside below Myers Hall at the University Seal with the rain site being inside Weaver Chapel.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO