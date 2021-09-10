CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Students return to class; but fears about busing Indian Valley students loom

By Editor
Plumas County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn staggered starts, Plumas County students are returning to the classroom. Plumas Unified students in Quincy returned to class this past Tuesday, Sept. 7, and their Chester counterparts returned Thursday, Sept. 9. Portola students are scheduled to be back in the classroom on Monday, Sept. 13. As for Indian Valley students, some are attending classes in the aforementioned communities, with the hope that they will be able to return to some form of instruction in the valley soon. The Dixie Fire had impacted all of the back-to-school starts due to evacuation orders and warnings, as well as the need to ensure the campuses were clear of smoke.

