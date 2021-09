The Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Portland Timbers on Friday. It’s another winnable home game in Vancouver’s mad dash for the MLS playoffs. The Timbers are pretty bad. Their attack is decent but their defence is just terrible. They give up the most xG per game of any team in the league at 1.78. In August this figure rose to 2.01. It’s awfully hard to win if you are shipping two goals just about every game.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO