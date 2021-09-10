CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Children’s Grief Center hosts Night Under the Stars fundraising concert

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The need for grief support is vital to our community. With a 20 percent increase in the number of deaths in New Mexico in 2020, the Children’s Grief Center is now offering free support groups for all ages, not just children. Their 5th annual Music Under the Stars Fundraising Concert is being held on Sept. 22 at the Revel Entertainment Center. Tickets are $25 and seating is limited. Visit their website to learn how to support the cause or purchase tickets for the event.

