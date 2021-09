Keith Boelter, 75, Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Pipestone, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church.