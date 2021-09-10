CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dire U.N. climate report demands that Minnesota and Congress be bold

By Sam Benson
Earlier this month the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its latest report on climate change, describing in terrifying detail its intensifying effects. The report reaffirms what by now ought to be obvious to all: Greenhouse emissions from human activity are responsible for the overall warming of the global temperature. It also makes clear that in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, leaders around the world must act now to reduce emissions quickly.

