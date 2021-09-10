How the Apple App Store ruling will change the way you use your phone
Buying more lives in your favorite mobile game or re-upping your subscription to a personal finance tracker app could soon be cheaper. A federal judge in California ruled Friday on a hotly anticipated court case involving Apple, Fortnite-maker Epic Games and allegations that Apple was abusing its market power. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that the court could not conclude that Apple could be considered a monopolist — but she also issued a separate order that will make it easier to pay outside its systems.www.washingtonpost.com
