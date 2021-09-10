CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.58 to $69.72 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $72.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October natural fell 9 cents to $4.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Related
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Showing Signs of a Top

Natural gas markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Friday, before rallying to fill that gap. By doing so, we read into more resistance, and have since formed a bit of a shooting star. Because of this, I believe that the natural gas markets will show a bit of hesitation in this area, and therefore I think we could see a significant pullback. The $5.00 level could be interesting, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and perhaps even more importantly it is where the last major impulsive candlestick formed.
Reuters

Oil falls as storm-hit U.S. supply trickles back into market

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents to settle at $75.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell...
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil hit by profit-taking, Gold vulnerable, Bitcoin steady

Energy traders did not wait long to lock in profits. After a fourth weekly gain, crude prices slumped after oil rig counts delivered their biggest increase in a month and as risk aversion sent the dollar higher. The weekly Baker Hughes rig count rose from 503 to 512, a 1.8% increase. Earlier, oil prices were under pressure on expectations that Russia’s fourth quarter crude exports will increase 3% from the prior quarter. Russia won’t hesitate increasing production and this could lead to a return of tension at the OPEC+ output meetings.
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Continue To Surge As U.S. Crude Supplies Fall For A 6th Week

Oil prices surged to the highest level since July after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil supplies fell for the 6th week in a row. In the report, they stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, putting inventories about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle unchanged; Brent notches another finish at highest in 7 weeks

Oil futures shook off Thursday’s early losses, leading U.S. prices to settle unchanged for the session, a day after a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies lifted prices to their highest since late July. Global benchmark Brent prices, meanwhile, edged higher to notch another finish at their highest in about seven weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery ended flat at $72.61 a barrel. November Brent crude settled at $75.67 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3%.
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Spikes As Demand Hopes Rise

American stocks rebounded cautiously on Wednesday as the market tried to assess the strength of the American economy. The Dow Jones added 255 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 35 and 70 points, respectively. Stocks have wavered this month as sentiment among Wall Street firms worsened. In the past few weeks, analysts at key banks like Bank of America have lowered their estimates for UK equities. At the same time, investors are worried about the Chinese economy. Data published on Wednesday revealed that home prices and fixed asset investments declined in August as Evergrande woes continued.
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Expected to Report 3.6 Million Barrel Crude Oil Drawdown

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday shortly before the release of today’s government inventories report. The markets are being supported by industry data from late Tuesday that showed a larger than expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations of strong future demand on the back of increasing vaccination rates.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop

Crude oil prices stumble on the way higher as risk appetite unravels. Passing of US CPI data may have triggered defensive repositioning. Key resistance below $71/bbl in the spotlight after trend line break. Crude oil prices briefly touched a six-week high but the rally fizzled as broader risk-off capital flows...
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction after OPEC’s surprise forecast

Crude oil has been trading steadily since late August despite the ongoing volatility. OPEC expects global oil demand to reach 100.8 million bpd in 2022 compared to 2019 level of 100.3 million bpd. The estimates are an improvement from its prior prediction of attaining the milestone in 2022's second half.
marketpulse.com

Oil prices spike higher, gold stable

When one looks back at oil’s price volatility over last week, what stands out is the short-term gnomes rush from one side of the range to the other on a daily basis. So, despite a lot of intra-day noise, prices really went nowhere last week. Friday was much the same, the rally almost exactly unwinding the falls of the day before as the theme of the day became Hurricane Ida disrupted US production, despite no one really caring about the previous session. Nobody is better at fitting the most esoteric news stories to fit/justify the price action than oil markets.
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rebounds, Gold slides, Bitcoin sinks

Crude prices are rising on optimism Chinese demand is improving and that sweeping legislation could keep the oil market tight. The energy market is still digesting the Chinese crude intervention news and trying to figure out if the Biden/Xi call will lead to a more positive environment for risk appetite.
