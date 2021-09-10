Week 1 Survivor Pool: The safest bets and the off-the-radar options

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is here, which means it's time to start strategizing for your survivor pool. Picking a new team to win each week for your knockout pool is a tricky task. Sure, you could simply take Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs any week and feel confident, but it's best to save such a dominant team for later in the year if possible. You can only use each team once, so you'll want to choose wisely.