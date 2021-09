Bose’s next home speaker might just make you feel like you’re in the movie, and not just watching it. On Thursday, the American audio company opened pre-orders for its new Smart Soundbar 900, which has a host of features designed to enhance your home theater experience. It’s the first bose speaker to incorporate Dolby Atmos, the surround sound technology used in movie theaters that is increasingly available in systems you can install in your home. The 900 has a seven-speaker arrangement, including two new transducers that help envelop you in sound. You can also control it with your voice using either...

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO