What Emma Raducanu has done is remarkable. I have to pick her to win

Emma Raducanu during a training session on Friday.

What Emma Raducanu has done is remarkable. I don’t think anybody could have expected anything of this magnitude, really. That’s nine matches without dropping a set. In fact, only one person has got to five, let alone a tiebreak and that was in qualifying. In her second grand slam, on her US Open debut, she’s lost an average of four and a half games per match. That is remarkable. This is the sort of stuff that Rafa Nadal was doing in his heyday, or Bjorn Borg or Serena Williams or Steffi Graf. This kid was doing her A-levels. This is an amazing performance. And I just think it’s rather inspiring, really.

She seems to handle the pressure very well. She chooses the right shot to play. You would think that at some point she might get a little uptight, but absolutely none of it. What is also remarkable is that she makes other people play worse. That’s a really big skill to have here. If she thinks somebody’s missing a forehand, she’ll go there until they make one. Her service motion is not something that looks like it’s going to let her down.

This is the last time she will ever play totally without expectation. With a bit of luck, she can maintain this wonderful composure. She’s not going to be perfect every time she plays. But this is a pretty handy start. By the time we get to Wimbledon next year, she will have done a year as a professional. She has already become, in three months, one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. There’s a lot to get used to here. And I really wish her well because you can’t help it, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. This is where you rely on your background and your family and your values. But she’s great. It seems to me she’s got a strength of character.

She’s definitely not a flash in the pan. A flash in the pan is having one big match and never being heard of again. She’s going to be seeded at the next grand slam. Women’s tennis should be very, very thankful. Have you seen the faces behind these girls when they’re doing their selfies for everybody? Every nationality, every age, every gender, seemingly. There’s no company in the world that’s not going to want to be associated with either of these two young women. It’s incredible. If I was on the board of the WTA, I’d be dancing in a circle.

I just think there are so many things to learn in this and so many things to observe and admire. And I think it’s the same thing with Leylah Fernandez. The parallels between these two players, for them to come together on a final on 9/11 in New York - two girls that weren’t born when that city was attacked. I mean, the irony is very powerful for me.

I do think she’ll win. This will be the first match in the last three that I would have picked her to win, because I kept on thinking that she might have a bit of a letdown. But each of the players that she’s played has walked off court less of a player than when they walked on with her. I think it’s a remarkable story. So I have to pick her to win it now.

Andrew Castle is a commentator and former British No 1. He was talking to Simon Cambers