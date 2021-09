Bass Camp is bringing Gorgon City, Lubelski, and more to Northern Nevada for Believe In Reno – a one-night affair to celebrate the return of live shows. Since first emerging on the scene, Bass Camp has looked to shake up Northern Nevada by bringing some of the world’s most renowned artists and rising stars to the stage. Whether hosting their own events or curated club nights, attendees can always expect something special when heading to one of their shows – and now they’re celebrating the return of live events in style with Believe In Reno.

