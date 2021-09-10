Students create petitions asking for budget clarity

Several SFA students created petitions to be signed by the student body, faculty or staff members to request clarity on the surfacing budget issues. The students, including Amethyst Hamanaka, a senior biology major from Nacogdoches, and Jordy Sloan, a graduate student in cellular biology from Flower Mound, set up tables in front of the Baker Pattillo Student Center with petitions and QR codes for passersby to engage with.