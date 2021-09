While neighborhoods to the east did not fare as well during Hurricane Nicholas, Friendswood ISD’s facilities were mostly unharmed by the storm. Crews were able to repair all windowsill and roof leaks, and remove all debris, in about six hours, said Erich Kreiter, executive director of facilities and construction, during a Sept. 15 board of trustees meeting.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO