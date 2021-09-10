CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'

By AYA BATRAWY - Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Saudi Arabia of today is far different from the Saudi Arabia of Sept. 11, 2001. All but four of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens, and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaida and mastermind of the attack 20 years ago. In the two decades since then, Saudi Arabia has confronted al-Qaida on its own soil, revamped its textbooks, worked to curb terror financing and partnered with the United States to counter terrorism.

