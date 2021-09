After its development announcement in 2020, the upcoming Salem’s Lot by Gary Dauberman is rapidly coming together. The movie has brought actors on board to play various roles like Ben Mears in just one week. Surprisingly, the cast is doing great. However, there is an exciting update on the new casting. The particular cast signed on is a talented performer, hence making gender-swapping in the movie notable. According to Deadline, Alfre Woodard is now in the adaptation of Stephen King. Her new role will be Dr. Cody. The book mentions Cody as a practical and rational person. However, he can’t ignore the pieces of evidence before him. The parts of evidence confirm that Maine town, Jerusalem’s Lot, is run by vampires.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO